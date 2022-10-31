Bat Out of Hell announces new cast for tour

New casting has been revealed for Bat Out of Hell, which will play at UK venues and abroad from December, including a stint at the Peacock Theatre in central London

The show will open at the Swansea Arena (6 to 15 December), before jetting to Germany and onto an arena tour of New Zealand and Australia from 22 January to 8 February. After this, it will return to London for a spell at the Peacock Theatre in London from 17 February to 1 April, before setting off again with dates in Austria and Switzerland.

Appearing in the global odyssey will be Glenn Adamson as Strat, Kellie Gnauck as Raven, Rob Fowler as Falco, Sharon Sexton as Sloane, Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Matteo Johnson as Tink, Katie Tonkinson as Valkyrie and Danny Whelan as Ledoux.

Also in the cast are Jay Anderson as O'Dessasuite, Alex Bowen as Goddesilla, Georgia Bradshaw as Kwaidan, Amara Campbell as Vilmos, Eirik Dahlen as Esquivel, Alexandra Doar as Scherzzo, Luke Hall as Markevitch, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Hollander, Catherine Saunders as Mordema, Luke Street as Hoffmann/Alternate Strat, Craig Watson as Astroganger and Beth Woodcock as Spinotti.

Dedicated to the memory of both Jim Steinman (who passed away in 2021) and Meat Loaf (who died in early 2022), the tour features book, music and lyrics by Steinman and direction by Jay Scheib.

The production has musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod and international tour casting by Anne Vosser.

The show, first seen in 2017, features a variety of Steinman tunes and tells the story of an rapscallion ageless teen who falls in love with the daughter of a dystopian war lord.

Tickets for the Peacock run are on sale below.