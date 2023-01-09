Bat Out of Hell to embark on new tour in 2023

Bat Out of Hell might be gone when the morning comes, but it will be back out on tour this autumn.

The production announced the news on social media, saying: "Awesome news rockers! We're touring the UK again in 2023 - and the first date has now been announced."

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning show, featuring the music of Jim Steinman, follows a group of immortal teens who live in a dystopic wasteland and are embroiled in all manner of romantic frolics and fracas. It has direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed.

Set and costume design is by Jon Bausor, with original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen and orchestration by Steve Sidwell. The current tour has original casting by David Grindrod CDG and UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

The musical will open at the Hall for Cornwall on 25 September 2023, with additional stops and schedule to be confirmed. Before that, the hit musical has a London stint at the Peacock Theatre, running from 17 February to 1 April 2023.

First seen in Manchester in 2017 with West End seasons both that year and in 2018, the show features hit songs sung by Meat Loaf including "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad", "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth" and "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)".