Barry Cryer has died aged 86

Writer, comedian and actor Barry Cryer has died.

Known principally for his mammoth 50 years on I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, Cryer cultivated a following after appearing in a variety of revues in London, at locations like the Windmill Theatre.

He appeared alongside Susan Hampshire, Millicent Martin and Paul Scofield in comedy musical Expresso Bongo in the 1950s, with stage appearances peppered across an incredible career writing and reciting on radio, television and film.

He acted as a guest narrator at the 2007 revue Side By Side By Sondheim, and toured frequently – one of the foremost being alongside Willie Rushton in Two Old Farts in the Night

Stephen Fry paid tribute to Cryer on social media, saying "One of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved … farewell, Baz."