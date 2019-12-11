WhatsOnStage Logo
Tributes pour in for playwright Barrie Keeffe

The hit playwright has passed away at the age of 74

Barrie Keeffe
© By Hitchcock54 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=38421400

Tributes have been pouring in for playwright Barrie Keeffe, who died earlier this week at the age of 74.

Keeffe was responsible for writing the hit play Sus, as well as the film adaptation that was created in 2010, and the screenplay for The Long Good Friday . His first play for the stage Only a Game was first performed in 1973, and he collaborated with The Kings on hit musical Chorus Girls. His most recent new play was written in 2006 – Still Killing Time at the Soho Theatre.

His play Barbarians was recently revived by Tooting Arts Club, with the show then running at pop-up venue Found111.

Tributes for the playwright have poured in over the last 24 hours:


