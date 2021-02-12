Barn Theatre's Secret Society of Leading Ladies concert first look photos

Earlier this week, the Barn Theatre unveiled a new streaming event where audiences get to choose who they want to see – and you can have a look at some exclusive photos now.

Running from 22 February to 7 March, The Secret Society of Leading Ladies allows virtual spectators to "Choose Your Player" – in effect decide which performer they want to watch next.

The concert closes with a finale that features all 14 characters, with 150 different combinations available (all the more reason to watch it more than once!), giving a plethora of set list options.

From the mind of creative director Ryan Carter, the show has musical consultation from Leo Munby (The Last Five Years), sound engineering by Harry Smith, editing by Ben Evans and videography by Jamie Scott-Smith.

The cast for the production features Jocasta Almgill (& Juliet, Rent, In The Heights, Dreamgirls), Lauren Byrne (Beautiful, Six), Kayla Carter (Rent), Aoife Clesham (Fiver), Allie Daniel (Rent), Abbi Hodgson (Six - NCL), Aisha Jawando (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Motown the Musical, The Life, Beautiful), Claudia Kariuki (Priscilla Queen of The Dessert, School of Rock, Wicked), Natalie Kassanga (Dear Evan Hansen, Motown The Musical), Emma Kingston (The Last 5 Years, Zorro, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, In The Heights), Kayleigh McKnight (Bend It Like Beckham, Les Misérables, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Jesus Christ Superstar), Ellie Mitchell (Chicago, Wicked), Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Six) and Kelly Sweeney (Hair, Six).

Audiences can purchase either single-stream tickets or £15 unlimited stream tickets for all-day access. Tickets are on sale via the Barn Theatre now.

