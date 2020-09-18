Barn Theatre announces autumn season including Sondheim musical revue

The Barn Theatre has revealed plans for a "recovery" season of socially distanced performances this autumn.

The season will include the ongoing two-hand actor-musician production of Simon Reade's adaptation of Private Peaceful (10 to 27 September), as well as a new revival production of Stephen Sondheim's Marry Me A Little musical revue (16 October to 8 November) and the world debut of Alan Pollock's new stage adaptation of JM Barrie's Peter Pan (21 November to 3 January 2020).

Marry Me a Little has musical staging by Sam Spencer-Lane (The Last Five Years, Aspects of Love), set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly and musical direction by Arlene McNaught (SIX). Casting is to be revealed, with the revue conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René.

Pollock's version of Peter Pan is conceived and directed by Kirk Jameson with composition and musical arrangements by Nick Barstow (Rags, Just So), movement direction by Tosh Wanogho-Maud and set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly.

The venue recently announced a digital production of What a Carve Up!, directed by Tamara Harvey.

Iwan Lewis, artistic director of the Barn Theatre, said of the new season: "I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to produce this Theatre Recovery Season for the end of 2020. We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to our new safety procedures since we opened at the end of July for our first outdoor theatre festival, BarnFest, and again when we reopened last week for indoor theatre with Private Peaceful.

We have had the seal of approval from Visit England to say that "We're Good To Go" and we are confident that our audiences will experience the safest and most enjoyable return to live theatre. We are determined to bring back this year's original programming in 2021 however we hope that our audiences love this new season we have worked hard to put together. Smaller shows are not a compromise on quality and this season will be a testament to that. In the words of Shakespeare, 'though she be but little, she is fierce.' "