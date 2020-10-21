Barbican Theatre and Bridge Theatre to co-produce London premiere of Flight

The Bridge Theatre in London will host a Barbican-produced revival of Vox Motus' Flight.

Toni Racklin, head of theatre and dance at the Barbican said: "We're thrilled to be collaborating with the Bridge Theatre to bring the highly acclaimed theatre installation, Flight, by Vox Motus, to London. Whilst our theatre spaces at the Barbican are busy with rehearsals, R&D work and film screenings, we're delighted to be able to co-present Flight at the Bridge Theatre.

"Based on the 2012 book Hinterland by Caroline Brothers, the story is as timely today as when it was first published. We hope that this stage adaptation – a beautifully crafted diorama which we've been impatient to bring to London – will grip Barbican and Bridge Theatre audiences alike."

Flight runs from 10 November to 16 January, and, described as a "3-D graphic novel brought to life" follows two brothers who journey from Kabul to London.

Audiences sit by themselves with headphones, away from others, during the intimate play.

The piece played at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2017, and has since appeared at the Melbourne Festival, Brighton Festival and in New York.

The Barbican will also be presenting intimate piece The Ghost List, with intimate performances from top-tier actors from 24 November to 5 December.