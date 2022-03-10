Bad Jews to return to the West End

Joshua Harmon's Bad Jews will mark its ten-year anniversary with a new West End run.

The revival of the original production, which is set to be directed by Jon Pashley, explores concepts of Jewish identity, family and history. The show was seen twice in the West End, first in 2015 and then in 2016 after a UK premiere at the Ustinov Studio in Bath in 2014. It had its world premiere in New York in 2012.

The original production was directed by Michael Longhurst, designed by Richard Kent, lighting design by Richard Howell and sound design by Adrienne Quartly. The creative team remains as-is, with casting for the new run are to be revealed.

Bad Jews received back-to-back four-star reviews in 2014 and 2015, being described as "a ferocious play".

The piece will play at the Arts Theatre for 11 weeks from Thursday 14 July to Sunday 25 September.