Back to the Future West End opening night – in photos

A variety of images from the opening night of Back to the Future – the Musical have been unveiled!

Based on the hit 1985 film created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode".The show scored a solid four-star review from WhatsOnStage.

Directed by John Rando, the show stars Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson. On opening night, Mark Oxtoby stepped into the role of Brown in Bart's absence.

Watch our special opening night video here:

The piece features Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly and Oxtoby (normally) as Strickland.

Also in the cast will be Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O'Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Oliver Tester and Justin Thomas.

Joining Rando in the creative team are Tim Hatley (set and costume design), lighting design by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone, Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

