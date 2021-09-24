Back to the Future has extended its West End run and released new footage.

Based on the hit 1985 film created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode".

A new trailer has been released here:

Directed by John Rando, the show stars Roger Bart as Doctor Emmett Brown, Olly Dobson as Marty McFly, Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines and Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson. The piece features Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland.

Also in the cast will be Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O'Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Oliver Tester and Justin Thomas.

Joining Rando in the creative team are Tim Hatley (set and costume design), lighting design by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone, Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

The production is now booking through to 3 July 2022 – with a cast recording also on its way this autumn.

Tickets are on sale below.