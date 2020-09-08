Back to the Future musical confirms West End transfer and 2021 dates

The West End transfer of the new Back to the Future musical has been confirmed.

Based on the Universal Pictures/ Amblin Entertainment film – created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale – Back to the Future follows Marty, a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

The musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by both the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode".

The show's Manchester premiere was halted midway through by the coronavirus, with the West End production now kickstarting its run on 14 May 2021 with a season currently on sale until to 26 September. Tickets are on sale now, and for maximised flexibility customers will be able to exchange their ticket free of charge up to at least 24 hours prior to the event.

The cast for the West End transfer will include Roger Bart and Olly Dobson, reprising the roles of Dr Emmett Brown and Marty McFly respectively. Also returning are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting is to be announced.

Christopher Lloyd, the original Doc Brown, said, "I'm delighted that Back to the Future The Musical will be up and running in London in mid-May. I've heard nothing but great things about the show's run in Manchester, so I'm excited to finally see it for myself. I've already heard some of the new songs and met many of the cast members, particularly Roger Bart who plays Doc, so I'm confident the stage version will be exactly what our fans have been hoping for. And, Great Scott — I can't wait to hear Doc Brown sing!"





Watch the trailer for the transfer here:

Buy tickets for Back to the Future here.