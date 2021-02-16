Back to the Future musical extends West End run into 2022

The West End production of Back to the Future has extended its run into February 2022.

Transferring from Manchester Opera House, the musical is based on the cult classic film of the same name and follows a young boy, Marty, who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Doc Brown.

The cast for the West End transfer will include Roger Bart and Olly Dobson, reprising the roles of Dr Emmett Brown and Marty McFly respectively. Also returning are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting is to be announced.

The musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by both the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode".

Directed by John Rando, the show has design by Tim Hatley, lighting by Tim Lutkin, lighting consultancy by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Gareth Owen, choreography by Chris Bailey, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Finn Ross, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and dance arrangements by David Chase.

Tickets for the new dates (until 13 February 2022) are on sale now. The show is currently scheduled to open in the West End in May.

You can watch a lockdown performance by the Manchester cast here: