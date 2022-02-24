Back to the Future: The Musical extends West End booking period to October 2022

Back to the Future has extended its West End run ahead of this weekend's 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, where it is nominated nine times, including in the Best New Musical category.

Based on the hit 1985 film created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film such as "The Power of Love", "Johnny B Goode" and "Back in Time".

Directed by John Rando, the show stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (as Doctor Emmett Brown), Olly Dobson (as Marty McFly), Hugh Coles (as George McFly), Rosanna Hyland (as Lorraine Baines) and Cedric Neal (as Goldie Wilson), alongside Aidan Cutler (as Biff Tannen), Courtney-Mae Briggs (as Jennifer Parker), Will Haswell (as Dave McFly), Emma Lloyd (as Linda McFly) and Mark Oxtoby (as Strickland).

Completing the company are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O'Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Justin Thomas, Melissa Rose and Tavio Wright.

Joining Rando in the creative team are set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Gareth Owen and video designer Finn Ross, with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.





Check out the trailer:

The production is now booking through to 23 October 2022 – with a cast recording also on its way on 11 March and tickets on sale below.