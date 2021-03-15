Back to the Future musical announces further West End casting

Further casting has been announced for the West End premiere of Back to the Future The Musical.

The show, which had an out-of-town preview at the Manchester Opera House in 2020, will begin performances at the Adelphi Theatre on 20 August 2021.

As previously announced, the cast will include Roger Bart and Olly Dobson, reprising the roles of Dr Emmett Brown and Marty McFly respectively. Also returning are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker.

They will be joined by Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland.

Also in the cast will be Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O'Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Oliver Tester and Justin Thomas.

One more member of the ensemble is still to be announced.

Based on the hit 1985 film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode".

The cast will appear on Comic Relief this Friday (19 March), in a sketch created by Bob Gale and directed by Richard Curtis.