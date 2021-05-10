Bach and Sons at the Bridge Theatre full cast joining Simon Russell Beale announced

Further casting has been revealed for Bach and Sons, Nina Raine's new play at the Bridge Theatre.

Joining the previously revealed Simon Russell Beale in the piece will be Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, Douggie McMeekin as Wilhelm, Racheal Ofori as Anna Magdalena and Pravessh Rana as Frederick the Great.

Based on the life and times of the iconic composer (who had something of a tempestuous side) as well as that of his family, the show plays from 23 June to 9 September 2021, opening on 29 June.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner (the venue's artistic director), also on the piece's creative team are associate director James Cousins, with set designs by Vicki Mortimer, costumes designed by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry and music supervised by George Fenton.

Performances have gone on sale with socially distanced seating, though when government guidelines allow, these performances will move to full seating capacity.