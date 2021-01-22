Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian has died aged 83

Director and choreographer Bob Avian has died aged 83.

Born in New York City on December 26, 1937, Avian received his BA from Boston University College of Fine Arts and also studied at the Boston Ballet School.

He danced in the original Broadway ensembles of West Side Story (playing Indio), Funny Girl (opposite Barbra Streisand), and Henry, Sweet Henry.

Working with long-term collaborator Michael Bennett, he won his two Tonys for co-choreographing Bennett's productions of A Chorus Line and Ballroom.

Avian won a WhatsOnStage Award alongside Geoffey Garratt for his work on the smash-hit revival of Miss Saigon, which played at the Prince Edward Theatre.

He won an Olivier Award for his work on Martin Guerre, with further West End work including major productions of Follies, The Witches of Eastwick, and Sunset Boulevard. The director and choreographer also staged the tribute to Cameron Mackintosh, titled Hey, Mr. Producer!, and directed A Chorus Line at The London Palladium in 2013.

Tributes pour in for Avian:

Great clip of Bob Avian at Jason Tam's audition for A Chorus Line.https://t.co/VVUxbcDOVV — Neil Bastian (@Neil_Bastian) January 22, 2021

Bob Avian was a sweet and kind spirit who generously gave his creative talents to legendary work like A Chorus Line. He was collaborative and always emotionally connected to his work. A huge heart. I will miss him so much. Rest easy Bob. Your memory will live on! — Tony Yazbeck (@TonyYazbeck) January 22, 2021

Miss Saigon, Sunset Boulevard, Martin Guerre, Witches of Eastwick...it was an honour. RIP Bob Avian. — Amanda Malpass (@AmandaMalpass1) January 22, 2021