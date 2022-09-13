Audrey Brisson to star in solo Jekyll and Hyde show

Amélie and Into the Woods star Audrey Brisson star in a new staging of Jekyll and Hyde in Reading.

Brisson, who was also nominated for Olivier and Grammy Awards for her appearance in the stage musical version of Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Amélie, will play all the roles in Gary McNair's new version of the tale, which is set to "turn Robert Louis Stevenson's classic story on its head".

Brisson is set to reunite with director Michael Fentiman (The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe) for the production, while the creative team also features Max Jones (Noises Off) as production designer, Emily Irish (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe) as lighting designer, Richard Hammarton (Love and Other Acts of Violence) as sound designer and Annie Kershaw (Best of Enemies) as assistant director. Sarah Harkins (for Annelie Powell Casting) is the casting director.

Ten per cent of all tickets for the Reading Rep production will be free for those who can't afford them, and thirty £5 tickets will be available for under-30s for each performance during the first week of the production's run. All other tickets are priced at £20 or under.

The show runs from 10 to 29 October 2022.