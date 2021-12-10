Audra McDonald to perform concert at The London Palladium

Six-time Tony Award-winning, record-breaking performer and American Theater Hall of Fame memer Audra McDonald will perform in concert at The London Palladium, it has been announced.

With musical direction by Andy Einhorn and the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra for accompaniment, McDonald will sing "The Great American Songbook" live for one night only.

The only person to win all four acting categories at the Tony Awards, McDonald has credits including Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Porgy and Bess, Passion, A Raisin in the Sun and Shuffle Along.

McDonald said in a quote to WhatsOnStage: ""When I was asked about performing at The London Palladium the "yes" was immediate! The Great American Songbook is, for me, anything written in the last 100 years that has roots in the musical theatre, including the works of Rodgers and Hammerstein, Lerner and Loewe, Kander & Ebb, and Stephen Sondheim, may he rest in peace. I also have been very interested in championing new young musical theatre composers so a lot of what I do will focus on some of their work as well. When I'm performing and doing a concert, I want to make it feel like it's my living room and we're all communing and being together and I'm telling you stories. I'm sharing my life through music and I want it to feel as intimate as possible."

The concert will take place on 25 September 2022 at The London Palladium. Tickets go on general sale next Friday.

The piece is produced by Darren Bell, Dan Looney, Adam Paulden and Jason Haigh-Ellery for Fourth Wall Live, with the show also supported by Yamaha Pianos.