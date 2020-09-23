ATG suspends all 2020 pantomimes until next year

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) has suspended all of its pantomime productions until 2021, it has been confirmed.

The group owns a large number of venues across the UK, often some of the biggest in their respective cities.

Though there had been hopes for some form of theatre reopening ahead of Christmas, continued uncertainty has forced many organisations to cancel their productions.

The National Theatre is still set to present a pantomime in-the-round, with further details to be revealed.

Statement from Ambassador Theatre Group in full:

Due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, it is with sadness that we have taken the decision to suspend all Pantomimes at ATG venues until Christmas 2021.

Following discussions with our producing partner, Qdos Pantomimes, we agreed it was no longer possible for us to deliver the planned performances this year. We know customers will have been looking forward to seeing shows and we apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause.

What happens next: Bookers do not need to do anything right now. We're pleased to confirm all performances will be rescheduled to Christmas 2021.

Once the new dates for the show have been finalised, we will automatically transfer tickets across to the closest equivalent performance.

If the customer is unable to attend the new date, please rest assured that we will be able to provide further assistance.

Pantomime will be back! Thank you to everyone who continues to support us as we work tirelessly towards re-opening our beautiful theatres and bringing you the shows you love.

Venues affected include:

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Bristol Hippodrome

Grand Opera House York

New Wimbledon Theatre

Richmond Theatre

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Liverpool Empire

Milton Keynes Theatre

New Victoria Theatre Woking

Opera House Manchester

Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

Sunderland Empire