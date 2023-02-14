ATG forms new partnership with Broadway theatre owners Jujamcyn

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) has announced a new partnership with Broadway venue owners Jujamcyn, who oversee five New York houses.

The move will see the two organisations join forces and broaden ATG's portfolio of theatres. The five venues in question are the St James, Al Hirschfeld, August Wilson, Eugene O'Neill, and Walter Kerr, housing a variety of long-running and new Broadway productions.

Mark Cornell, CEO of ATG, explained today: "We are delighted to be combining our operations with Jujamcyn. Our combined expertise and capabilities will enable producers and other creatives to bring their visions to life and create the unimaginable for our audiences.

"We are excited by the further development opportunities for our valued employees. I look forward to working with Jordan, Hal and the team at Jujamcyn to continue creating shows that touch, move, and unite people."

President of Jujamycn Jordan Roth added: "This is a thrilling next chapter for Jujamcyn and ATG in our continued commitment to creating raves among our audiences, artists, producers, and teams.

"Our companies share a passion for innovation and hospitality as well a deep belief in the power of theatre. By bringing our teams and talents together, we can bring out the best in each other to deliver that vision."

At the moment, ATG has 58 venues in its portfolio including two Broadway venues. The new partnership will no doubt increase the organisation's foothold in the city.

The transaction is set to be completed in 2023.