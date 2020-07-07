Arts Council England gives additional £33m to 196 organisations across the UK

The Arts Council England has unveiled a £33 million funding response to help organisations that are part of the National Portfolio.

The funding package will help 196 organisations across the UK including the Young Vic, the Roundhouse, the Yard Theatre, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatre, Sheffield Theatres, Sadler's Wells, the Royal Exchange, Oxford Playhouse, Nottingham Playhouse, Kiln Theatre, Jacksons Lane and Hackney Empire.

Larger grants for venues went to the likes of Sadler's Wells (£1,500,000), English National Ballet (£1,305,000), The Lowry Centre (£1,292,000), Theatre Royal Plymouth (£806,000), Sheffield Theatres (£675,569), Leeds Theatre Trust (£669,326), Northampton Theatres (£629,317), Battersea Arts Centre (£598,000), the Roundhouse (£525,418), Northern Ballet (£500,000), Brighton Dome and Festival (£445,000) and Harrogate Theatre (£395,000).

Thirty-nine per cent of all funding went to London, with 27.3 per cent going to the north, 17 per cent going to the midlands, nine per cent to the south East and eight per cent to the south west.

On Sunday the government announced a major new package to help fund the arts through the ongoing crisis, with plans for when arnd where funds may be given to be revealed.