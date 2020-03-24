Arts Council England announces £160 million emergency fund package

The Arts Council has announced new emergency funding for organisations affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Totalling £160 million, the fund will aim to protect those in arts organisations during lockdowns, periods of closure and absent audiencees.

The company has also changed the requirements for individuals and organisations currently receiving funds –

£90 million will be given to NPOs (National Portfolio Organisations), allowing them to "reboot their creative work" while £50 million will go to organisations outside of the National Portfolio, with organisation who have applied to the National Lottery Project encouraged to apply.

£20 million of financial support will be made available to individuals to allow them to sustain themselves and others.

