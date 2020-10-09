Actors, directors and producers recognised in this year's Queen's honours

This year's Birthday Honours have been revealed.

Normally announced in the middle of summer, the Honours List was delayed due to the pandemic.

The list has paid a great deal of attention to COVID respondents, with 14 per cent of those on the list from healthcare and social care work backgrounds. That said, the majority of the list was compiled before the pandemic, with a portion added later.

There were damehoods for actress Maureen Lipman along with a knighthood for actor David Suchet, while food writer Mary Berry also picked up a damehood. Victoria Heywood, former chair of the Royal Society of Arts, was also made dame.

Adrian Lester was made CBE for his contributions to drama, as was Trinidadian cultural and political activist Ansel Wong. Dawn Walton was made OBE for her services to theatre.

Theatre producer Judy Cramer (Mamma Mia!) was made CBE for her services to theatre and charity, as was Mousetrap Theatre Projects' Susan Whiddington.

Award-winning actor Kobna Holdbrook-Smith was made MBE, as was Arinzé Kene for his services to drama and screenwriting. Polly Stenham was made MBE for her services to theatre and literature. Storyhouse's founder Geoff Clifton and current chief executive Andrew Bentley were both made MBE.

Sarah Bowern received an MBE for her work in the costume department at the English National Opera, while Sarah Shaw, director of Firstsite Colchester, was given the same honour for her services to the arts.

Ruth Stevenson was made OBE for her work as head of performing arts at Castlemilk High School, while Qaisra Shahraz, founder of Muslim Arts and Culture Festive, was commended with an MBE. Myra Andrews was made MBE for her services to the performing arts and young people, as was Brian Logan.

Matthew Burrows was made MBE for his services to the arts during the Covid pandemic, as was Graham Dickie, artistic director of the musical theatre course at the Dance School of Scotland.