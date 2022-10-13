Ariana DeBose to appear in concert in the West End

Exclusive: Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will appear in concert at The London Palladium.

DeBose's stage credits include the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (she was later nominate for a Tony Award for her performance in the show), Bring it On, Pippin and A Bronx Tale.

On screen, she won an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's 2021 big-screen version of West Side Story.

Other film credits include The Prom, while on television she's appeared in Schmigadoon!, Westworld and hosted Saturday Night Live.

In the near future DeBose will appear in Disney musical film Wish, as well as Kraven the Hunter and another season of Schmigadoon!.

But before that, she's going to be gracing the Palladium stage in London on Saturday 1 April 2023, alongside musical director and collaborator Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway).

Producers Fourth Wall will hold a pre-sale before the concert, with sign-ups open now.