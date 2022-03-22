Arcola Theatre announces cast of its reopening production We Started To Sing

The Arcola Theatre has revealed casting for the upcoming world premiere of We Started To Sing, written and directed by Barney Norris, which marks the north London venue's first reopening since March 2020.

The company is set to include Barbara Flynn (Elegy), David Ricardo-Pearce (Kiss Me Kate), Naomi Petersen (Baskerville!), George Taylor (The Moderate Soprano) and Robin Soans (Uncle Vanya).

Norris' play is billed as "a love song to the people who raised him, and a hymn to the bravery of our brief lives", exploring the relationships of one family spread across the entire country. The playwright returns to the Arcola following Eventide in 2015 and Visitors in 2014.

The creative team features designer Frankie Bradshaw, lighting designer Bethany Gupwell, sound designer Jamie Lu and production manager Josephine Tremelling.

We Started To Sing will run from 19 May to 18 June 2022.



