Arcola Outside – have a first look at the new east London theatre

The Arcola Theatre has revealed its new venue, the Arcola Outside, set to open for performances now.

Overseen by designer Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), the space is naturally well ventilated and features socially distanced seating.

The venue is currently presenting The Game of Love and Chance, running from 14 July to 7 August.

Bausor said: "I'm incredibly excited to be involved in creating a Covid-friendly space for the ever forward-thinking Arcola Theatre to bring much needed live art and entertainment back in Ashwin Street, Dalston. Having been involved in the Arcola since its inception in 2000 this important theatre has been crucial to the theatre and artistic education of myself and many of my peers.

"I'm very happy and honoured to return 20 years later to try and give some of what I've learnt back to provide an exciting new platform for artists at this incredibly difficult time. As well as designing the space to work for the new rules of social distancing, the new 90-seater theatre and bar is a low-waste project that reuses reclaimed and recycled materials as well as providing planters for a more pleasant urban environment."