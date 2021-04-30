Apple's new musical series Schmigadoon! announces further cast and release date

More details have been revealed for the upcoming Apple TV+ musical series Schmigadoon!.

With a cast led by Emmy Award nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key, appearing in the series are musical legends Kristen Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit and Jane Krakowski. Also showing their faces are the likes of Martin Short, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Alan Cumming, Jaime Camil and Dove Cameron.

The six-part series follows a couple (Strong, Key) who stumble on a magical town that lives in a 1940s musical. From there, the pair have to try and find true love.

Premiering globally on Apple TV+ on 16 July, the series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels (SNL) with co-creation by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces.

Strong also serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.