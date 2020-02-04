Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough full cast announced at Southwark Playhouse

The full company for the world premiere of Cordelia O'Neill's Anything Is Possible If You Think About It Hard Enough has been announced.

Gemma Lawrence will play Alex and Huw Parmenter will play Rupert in this new play, which runs at Southwark Playhouse from 1 April to 25 April with a press night on 6 April.

The show tells of the couple whose baby is born still, as they try to process the emotional implications and move forward together. Kate Budgen directs, with design by Camilla Clarke, lighting by Sally Ferguson and sound by Beth Duke.

The venue will also host the musical The Last Five Years and is currently playing Sam Steiner's You Stupid Darkness! until 22 February.