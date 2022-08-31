Anything Goes and The Color Purple star Carly Mercedes Dyer launches fundraiser for fibroid surgery

WhatsOnStage Award-winning performer Carly Mercedes Dyer, most recently seen in the award-winning revival of Anything Goes on tour and at the Barbican Theatre, has launched a fundraiser for imminent fibroid surgery.

Dyer's medical experiences have lasted four years, during which time she discovered she had a "tennis ball-sized lump in her abdomen", which later grew to be "five large" fibroids, one the size of a tennis ball.

It has caused a significant impact to her life and career, as she explains in a comprehensive blog post on her fundraising page.

Dyer notes on her fundraising page that "fibroids can vary in size and are more prevalent in black women." She is now currently planning to have a myomectomy this month, which will see the fibroids removes without impacting her reproductive organs.

The performer has explained that "as my fibroids are so big I have to have prostap injections to shrink them – as they are currently too big to operate on and doing so would mean I would lose a dangerous amount of blood."

On stage, Dyer has also appeared in The Color Purple at Curve in Leicester, Hadestown at the National Theatre and Dreamgirls in the West End. She also explained to WhatsOnStage that going public is a way to "raise awareness for others that are in a similar position such as myself or might have the same symptoms."

In a final note, Dyer says: "I can't wait for my body to be my own again and any donation, or share is so greatly appreciated." You can find out more about her fundraiser here.