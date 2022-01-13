Anyone Can Whistle to be revived in London with Alex Young leading the cast

Exclusive: Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents' much-loved musical Anyone Can Whistle will be revived later this spring in London.

Alex Young (she/her), who is currently starring in the Sheffield Crucible revival of She Loves Me and also appeared in South Pacific at Chichester Festival Theatre, will take on the role of deeply flawed Mayoress Cora Hoover Hooper in the show, which is set in a fictional town where the government controls everything.

Famously, the musical only played for nine performances (and 12 previews) on Broadway in the 1963/4 season before closing – it has since gone on to gain cult status with tunes such as "There Won't be Trumpets", "Everybody Says Don't" and "With So Little to Be Sure Of". The show also marked the stage musical of one Angela Lansbury, who played Hooper on Broadway.

The new revival is directed by Matthew Rankcom (they/them) and is set to play in the larger space at Southwark Playhouse from 1 April to 7 May 2022. Also part of the creative team are musical director Natalie Pound (she/her), choreographer Lisa Stevens (she/her), orchestrator Charlie Ingles (he/him) with original orchestrations by Don Walker (he/him).

The piece has set and costume design by Cory Shipp (she/her), lighting design by Alex Musgrave (he/him) and assistant direction by Alex Conder (he/him).

Further casting for the production is to be revealed.