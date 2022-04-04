WhatsOnStage Logo
Anyone Can Whistle revival – first look at the new production of Sondheim and Laurents' musical

The show is in previews right now

Have a first look at the brand-new revival of Anyone Can Whistle.

Georgie Rankcom (they/them)'s production of the political satire began previews at Southwark Playhouse on 1 April, with a press night on 5 April.

Appearing are Alex Young (she/her) as Cora Hoover Hooper, Chrystine Symone (she/her) as Nurse Fay Apple and Jordan Broatch (they/them) as J Bowden Hapgood.

The cast is completed by Danny Lane (he/him) as Comptroller Schub, Samuel Clifford (he/him) as Treasurer Cooley, Renan Teodoro (he/him) as Chief of Police Magrueder, Nathan Taylor (happy with any pronoun) as Dr Detmold, Kathryn Akin (she/her) as Mrs Schroeder, Marisha Morgan (she/her) as Baby Joan, Teddy Hinde (they/them) as John, Hana Ichijo (she/her) as June, Shane Convery (they/them) as George and Jensen Tudtud (he/him) as Martin.

Produced by The Grey Area and Alex Conder, the revival's creative team is composed of musical director Natalie Pound (she/her), choreographer Lisa Stevens (she/her), orchestrator Charlie Ingles (he/him) (with original orchestrations by Don Walker (he/him)), set and costume designer Cory Shipp (she/her), lighting designer Alex Musgrave (he/him) and assistant director Alex Conder (he/him).

