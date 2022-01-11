Antony Sher's Henry IV Part I to headline BBC's evening of celebration

BBC Arts has confirmed details for an evening of tributes to the late actor Antony Sher, who died in December of last year.

The centerpiece of the programming will be a repeat screening of the RSC's 2014 production of Shakespeare's Henry IV Part I at 8pm, with Sher starring as Sir John Falstaff under the direction of Gregory Doran, Sher's husband and RSC artistic director.

Preceding this will be Antony Sher and Gregory Doran in conversation with Sue MacGregor at 7pm. Recorded in 2015, the couple speak openly about working together in the theatre and their shared passion for all things Shakespeare.

Finally, at 10:45pm, Mark Lawson Talks To Antony Sher will end the evening. Originally broadcast in 2009, this is another chance to see the late actor talk candidly about his experiences growing up as a white South African and his successes in the theatre industry.



