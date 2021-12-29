Anti-vaccination protestors interrupt Milton Keynes Theatre pantomime

Punters at Milton Keynes Theatre were subject to a relatively unpleasant experience this afternoon when the annual pantomime was disrupted by anti-vaccination protestors.

In a statement the venue said: "Regarding the events this afternoon: A group of protestors forced their way into our foyer during the matinee perf. Although we respect the right to choose whether to have a vaccination, we rebuke the actions taken that saw our staff and patrons frightened and assaulted.

"At a time when customers should be enjoying the fun and excitement of panto, it's sad to see the visit for our customers marred in this way. We praise the efforts of our staff this afternoon in what was a very difficult situation and thank our customers for their support.

"Milton Keynes Theatre and Ambassador Theatre Group will continue to follow government Covid-19 guidelines to keep our staff, customers and visiting company as safe as possible, and to enable live theatre to continue during this pandemic."

Jack and the Beanstalk star comedian and magician Pete Firman added on social media: "Anti-vaxxers disrupting the interval at our Pantomime today. Police had to be called to deal with it and forcibly remove them.

If your cause extends to terrifying young children and assaulting front of house staff, a vaccine is not your biggest problem."

The intrusion was part of a city-wide protest that took place today. As may not need saying, the nationwide vaccination campaign has, as is medically proven, turned the tide of the pandemic, saving lives and given the arts an opportunity to recover over the last year.