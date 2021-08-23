Anna Maxwell Martin, Omari Douglas, Chris O'Dowd and Russell Tovey discuss Constellations

They're currently wowing in the five-star Constellations, and on opening night we hopped on the stage to chat to Russell Tovey, Omari Douglas, Chris O'Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin, alongside director Michael Longhurst.

The show portrays a relationship through a cosmological, quantum theoretical lens, and won the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play, plus was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award for Best New Play.

The shows picked up a five-star review from WhatsOnStage, with Alun Hood saying the production is "cosmically brilliant".

Directed by Michael Longhurst, Payne's show is designed by Tom Scutt, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson, associate direction by Debbie Hannan, assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, resident assistant design by Laura Ann Price and assistant design by Sarah Asmail.