Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in Constellations – first look

We've completed the set! Production images have been released for the fourth Constellations cast – Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd.

Appearing in Nick Payne's show in the West End, the pair take on the romantic, science-fiction drama as one of a set of casts that have appeared at the Vaudeville over the last couple of months.

Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd

© Marc Brenner

The show portrays a relationship through a cosmological, quantum theoretical lens, and won the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play, plus was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award for Best New Play.

Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey are appearing in the show from 30 July to 11 September, with Martin and O'Dowd playing from 6 August to 12 September.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, Payne's show is designed by Tom Scutt, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson, associate direction by Debbie Hannan, assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, resident assistant design by Laura Ann Price and assistant design by Sarah Asmail.

