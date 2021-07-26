Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in Constellations rehearsals: first look

Photos of Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in rehearsals ahead of their performances in Constellations have been revealed.

Currently running at the Vaudeville Theatre, the show has four sets of two appearing across its run, composed of Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (playing from 18 June to 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June to 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July to 11 September), and Maxwell Martin and O'Dowd (6 August to 12 September).

The show is designed by Tom Scutt, with lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse, BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson, associate direction by Debbie Hannan, assistant direction by Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, resident assistant design by Laura Ann Price and assistant design by Sarah Asmail.

Nick Payne's piece portrays a relationship through a cosmological, quantum theoretical lens, and won the Evening Standard Award for Best New Play, plus was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award and Olivier Award for Best New Play.

