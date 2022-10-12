Angela Lansbury – West End theatres to dim lights in memoriam

The theatre community was saddened last night to hear the news of the passing of a legend in the industry.

According to her family, Angela Lansbury died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30am on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Co-chief executives of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, Claire Walker and Hannah Essex released the following joint statement: "The theatre world is a smaller place tonight after the passing of Dame Angela Lansbury whose work touched so many generations. She lit up every stage she graced, and her extraordinary talent will be very much missed.'

West End theatres will dim their lights for 2 minutes at 7pm this evening, 12 October, in memory of the Olivier and mulitple-Tony Award-winning veteran.