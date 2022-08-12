Andy Karl, Stephanie J Block, Krysta Rodriguez and more join Broadway Into the Woods

Exciting news from Broadway – fresh cast is set for Into the Woods from 6 September.

Stephanie J Block (The Cher Show) will play The Baker's Wife with Sebastian Arcelus (House of Cards) as the Baker. Gavin Creel (Waitress) will play The Wolf / Cinderella's Prince, with Andy Karl (Groundhog Day) taking on the role from 6 to 15 September.

Patina Miller (Sister Act) and Tony Award nominee Montego Glover will share the role of The Witch, with Miller appearing Fridays to Sundays and Glover on Tuesdays to Thursdays.

Joshua Henry will continue as Rapunzel's Prince with Krysta Rodriguez (Smash) now set to play Cinderella. Katy Geraghty joins the cast as Little Red, with the company also featuring Cole Thompson as Jack, David Patrick Kelly as the Narrator, Annie Golden as Cinderella's Moter/Grandmother and Giant's Wife, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother while Aymee Garcia will play Jack's Mother through to 25 September before Ann Harada returns to the show on 27 September.

Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Cole Thompson, Alysia Velez, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina will continue with the production.

The New York City Encores! production is directed by Lear deBessonet, choreographed by Lorin Latarro, and features Rob Berman conducting the Encores! Orchestra.

The Into the Woods creative team includes David Rockwell (scenic design), Andrea Hood (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (co-sound designers), James Ortiz (puppet design), and Cookie Jordan (hair, wigs, and makeup design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with production supervision by Cody Renard Richard. Justin Scribner is the production stage manager.