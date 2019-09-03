Andrew Scott, Imogen Poots and more at The Son West End opening

Guests came to the West End opening of The Son, as the show transfers from the Kiln Theatre in north London.

Amanda Abbington, Laurie Kynaston, John Light and Amaka Okafor reprise their roles in the show, which follows what happens when teenager Nicolas begins to unravel as his family breaks down.

It is the first West End transfer for the Kiln Theatre since it reopened last year. The play, the latest of Zeller's works to be translated by Christopher Hampton, is the final work in the playwright's trilogy of pieces, which also include The Mother and The Father.

The piece has design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Lee Curran, composition and sound design by Isobel Waller-Bridge and casting by Amy Ball.

It is currently booking until 2 November.