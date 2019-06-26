Andrew Scott in Present Laughter at the Old Vic opening night

We went to the Old Vic for the opening night of Present Laughter and met the cast of the show afterwards.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the show stars Andrew Scott, Indira Varma, Sophie Thompson, Luke Thallon, Suzie Toase, Kitty Archer, Enzo Cilenti, Joshua Hill, Abdul Salis and Liza Sadovy.

In her rave five-star review for WhatsOnStage, Daisy Bowie-Sell said: "It is a wonderfully enjoyable few hours in the theatre."

Designs for the production are from Rob Howell, lighting from Hugh Vanstone and sound from Simon Baker. The show will run until 10 August.