Watch Andrew Scott, Zizi Strallen, Miriam-Teak Lee and more celebrate their WhatsOnStage Awards wins

We chatted to the winners at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards as they came off stage at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Andrew Scott and Claire Foy reigned supreme in the play categories, picking up the Best Actor and Best Actress awards for their respective shows – Present Laughter and Lungs, both at the Old Vic.

Brand new musical & Juliet, which features the songs of music maker legend Max Martin, won the most awards on the night – six – including one for Best Actress in a Musical for star Miriam-Teak Lee.

Following closely behind is Broadway hit Come From Away, which won five awards from five nominations, including the coveted Best New Musical. One of the show's stars, Rachel Tucker, picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical Award, her second after previously winning in 2011 for Best Takeover in a Role (Elphaba in Wicked).

Best Musical Revival went to Mary Poppins, with Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp collecting the award on the night.

