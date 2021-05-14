Andrew Lloyd Webber to sell The Other Palace

Andrew Lloyd Webber has put his venue The Other Palace up for sale.

In a statement the Phantom composer said: "The Other Palace is a wonderful and unique place. It has a theatre, a separate studio space and an excellent restaurant that shot straight into the Michelin and Good Food Guide within a couple of months of opening. It's the perfect place to produce new work and showcase live performances. I have hugely enjoyed owning this amazing creative facility and it is heart wrenching to put it up for sale. I hope the future owners will love it as much as I have."

An LW Theatres spokesperson added: "The sale of The Other Palace is a strategic move for LW Theatres as we look ahead to exciting, future plans in London's Covent Garden. We look forward to sharing more details later in the year."

The venue is home to two spaces – a large auditorium and a studio space. Previous shows housed at the venue include Eugenius!, Amélie, the award-winning Heathers, Be More Chill and The Wild Party.

Lloyd Webber purchased the venue, formerly known as the St James' Theatre, back in 2015.