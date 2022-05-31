Andrew Lloyd Webber set to release new recording of The Phantom of The Opera featuring 2022 cast

Andrew Lloyd Webber is set to release a new recording of The Phantom of the Opera tomorrow!

This fresh version will feature the current cast led by Killian Donnelly in the titular role and Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé.

Telling the story of a haunting presence in a French opera house, the piece is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics are by Charles Hart, with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe, orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, and musical supervision by Simon Lee.

The book is by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on the novel Le Fantôme de l'Opera by Gaston Leroux.

You can watch St. Louis participate in one of our recent episodes of West End vs Broadway below:





Tickets for the West End production at Her Majesty's Theatre are available below.