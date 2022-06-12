Andrew Lloyd Webber: Cinderella's opening may have been a costly mistake

The rollercoaster Cinderella story continues - even as the show wraps up its West End run.

Taking to the stage during the final curtain call, director Laurence Connor announced that composer Andrew Lloyd Webber could not be in attendance.

He did, however, provide a letter, read by Connor (and met by boos from some audience members in attendance).

Within the note Lloyd Webber praised the cast, creatives, musicians and everyone working at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

After that he went on: "I keep thinking, if only we had opened three months later we wouldn't have had to postpone our opening twice because of Covid. If only we hadn't had to close for a month over Christmas and New Year, once again thanks to Covid, And if only we had had a crumb of help from the Culture Recovery Fund, I promise you that we would have been here for a very long while to come."

Connor read on: "We kept the government's feet to the flame and led the charge to get the West End open again. It might have been a costly mistake, but I am proud that we did and proud of everyone who supported me."

Connor, after reading the letter (the conclusion of which saw further boos), stated: "It is really easy to find a villain in these things. I will say there are a lot of people who have tirelessly done a lot of great work on this show. I feel that we have created something really special and today, watching this final performance with everybody, that is how I want us to go."

The show is reportedly set to open on Broadway next year, with Lloyd Webber saying he'll work on the show in the meantime.