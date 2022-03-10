Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals 'major ambitions in the worlds of TV, film, the metaverse and beyond'

Cinderella and Cats composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed ambitions stretching beyond the stage as he hires new faces to join his team.

The news comes as a reshuffle takes place at Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group. Charles Farmer will join the company as CEO, a freshly created role for the organisation. Farmer, who was formerly executive vice-president of MGM International Television Productions, will work alongside RUG's President, Jessica Koravos.

David Chance, who has worked extensively in Pay TV as well as at BSkyB, O2 and ITV, will become the non-executive chairman and take over from Mark Wordsworth, who will focus on his executive chair role at LW Theatres.

Lloyd Webber said: "The Covid-19 pandemic forced us all to look for new ways to develop, produce and share our work. While I am thrilled to see live theatre firmly back on its feet, we also have major ambitions in the worlds of TV, film, the metaverse and beyond. I am delighted to have Charlie and David on board to help us achieve new and exciting things. As he steps down as our Chairman, I also want to acknowledge the immeasurable contribution of Mark Wordsworth, the Chair of our board for 15 years."

Farmer added: "I am delighted to be joining Andrew, David and Jessica and the wider RUG team, a diverse group of very talented individuals, at such an interesting time in the business' growth. Working closely with Andrew and his truly unique body of work, I share his excitement for the major ambitions we have for RUG to expand into more projects for broadcast, streaming and film and TV platforms as well as other areas of growth."

The move sees the company intending to "build on a strong core in theatrical work and increase the reach and impact of Lloyd Webber's body of work through TV, film and other platforms". Details are to be confirmed – stay tuned for more!