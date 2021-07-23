Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella announces reopening date next month

The West End production of Cinderella has revealed fresh opening plans for next month.

Created by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell and David Zippel, the fresh twist on the classic fairytale was in previews at the Gillian Lynne Theatre when derailed by a positive Covid case.

The show has put performances back on sale from 18 August, pushing back its opening for a number of weeks. This is after the track and trace rules change, meaning double-vaccinated individuals do not need to isolate if they come into contact with a Covid-positive individual. This may prevent further cancellations and give both the production and audiences more confidence.

Press night will take place on 25 August. Ticket holders for dates before 18 August will be contacted by the production.

Appearing in the world premiere of the musical are Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role, alongside Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, Caleb Roberts as Prince Charming, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as the Godmother.

Also in the show are Georgina Onuorah as the Ensemble / Alternate Cinderella, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

The full company includes Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, Matthieu Vinetot and Rodney Vubya.

Fennell recently won an Oscar for her Promising Young Woman screenplay, and is part of a creative team led by director Laurence Connor. The production has choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, co-musical supervision by David Andrew Wilson and John Rigby, musical direction by Ben van Tienen, vocal coaching by Fiona McDougal, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet Casting is by David Grindrod Associates CDG.

Tickets for the piece are on sale now.