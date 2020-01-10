Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella musical to have West End premiere in September 2020

Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical version of the classic Cinderella story will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in September 2020.

With music by Lloyd Webber, a book and original story by Emerald Fennell, lyrics by David Zippel and direction from Laurence Connor, the show will run at the West End venue after School of Rock completes its run on 1 March 2020.

Actress, author and screenwriter Fennell was recently the showrunner on the second season of hit drama Killing Eve, while Zippel was the lyricist on musicals including The Woman in White and City of Angels. Connor, who recently directed Joseph in the West End, will be joined by choreographer JoAnn Hunter.

Lloyd Webber said: "I have long wanted to write my own version of Cinderella but could never find a take on the classic story that really grabbed me. Emerald Fennell has written something truly exciting and original, and the moment I read her outline I knew I'd found my latest collaborator. I'm very pleased to be working with David Zippel, a hugely witty lyricist, once again.

"I'm also excited to be reunited with Laurence and JoAnn, who I loved creating School of Rock with and who delivered a knock out Joseph last Summer at The London Palladium, where it rightfully returns in June."

Casting and further creatives for Cinderella are to be revealed.