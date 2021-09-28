Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals Cinderella Broadway plans for 2022

According to a post-Tonys interview with the New York Post, Cinderella's Ball may be Broadway-bound!

The Phantom, Cats and Evita composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who opened the new musical at the Gillian Lynne Theatre earlier this summer, teased a speedy Atlantic crossing for the show, which has a book by Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and a book by David Zippel (City of Angels).

Raving about how "extraordinary" it was to be back in New York for the first time since the pandemic for Sunday night's Awards, Lloyd Webber said of Cinderella's stateside future: "I would think we'll be open by late summer next year." Cinderella was one of the shows we earmarked for a British invasion of Broadway over the coming year(s) yesterday.

Whether or not that means the show will be competing in next year's Tony Awards remains to be seen (if it does, it might well be up against a new Stephen Sondheim musical, Square One), as it may spill into the season after due to the cut-off. Venues and casting are very much pure speculation.

Last month, the production took out a bumper ad in the New York Times, serving to bolster the Stateside presence of the well-received twist on the iconic fairytale.

Of course, anyone wanting to get a first look at the show before it heads to New York could see it in the UK – tickets are on sale here now.

It's a busy time for productions of Lloyd Webber shows, with School of Rock on tour, The Phantom of the Opera and Cinderella in the West End and a large-scale Sunset Boulevard concert headed for the Royal Albert Hall. He will also be releasing an album of orchestral works recorded at the freshly renovated Theatre Royal Drury Lane.