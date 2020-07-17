Andrew Lloyd Webber's team sends cease-and-desist letter to Trump campaign over use of "Memory" at rallies

Andrew Lloyd Webber's team have issued a cease-and-desist letter to the US president's election campaign, according to new reports.

The letter comes after President Trump played Lloyd Webber's iconic song "Memory" from Cats at a rally, with veteran performer Betty Buckley (who starred Grizzabella in the Broadway run of the show) then urging the British composer to step in and stop the tune's use.

The saga started way back in 2017, when Buckley tweeted: "Thanks, everyone, for telling me about "Memory" being played at 45 rally. Not with my permission certainly. Please all, write to Andrew Lloyd Webber".

It seems that the maestro, whose other hits include The Phantom of the Opera and Evita, got things in motion to block the song's use. The recent move was confirmed to Page Six earlier this week, with Buckley later taking to Twitter to celebrate the actions of Lloyd Webber team, saying: "Excellent news!! Thanks to you guys!! Hippetyhaw!!"

Buckley won a Tony award for her turn in Cats, and later starred as Norma Desmond in another Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Sunset Boulevard, which also earned her critical acclaim. Her other credits include Hello, Dolly!, Carrie: The Musical and Dear World.

Lloyd Webber isn't the first music maker to do prevent the use of songs at Trump rallies – bands including The Rolling Stones, REM, Aerosmith and Queen as well as artists including Adele and Pharrell Williams have all done likewise.

The composer recently announced his brand new musical Cinderella was moving dates to next March – you can find out more here.