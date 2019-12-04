& Juliet in the West End – watch Miriam-Teak Lee and Melanie La Barrie spot the Shakespeare quotes or Max Martin lyrics

Are these quotes Max Martin lyrics or Shakespeare quotes?

We sat down with two of the stars of & Juliet, Miriam-Teak Lee and Melanie La Barrie, to test them on their pop/Bard knowledge!

The West End jukebox musical's cast is led by Lee as Juliet alongside Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, La Barrie, Jordan Luke Gage and Tim Mahendran.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights), the show imagines what would happen if Shakespeare's Juliet rebelled against her story and didn't die at the end of the play, carving out a life for herself instead. The show features tunes from the massive catalogue of Martin music, including Jessie J, Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Backstreet Boys. Book is by David West Read.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a five-star write-up, saying "if music be the food of love, then & Juliet serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of the highest standard."

Choreography is by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

& Juliet is currently booking until May 2020.